Today's obituaries

Forrest 'Sonny' W. Daniels, 83 Rapid City

Deborah F. Eiring, 64 Edgemont

Mary Jean Forrester, 80 Sturgis

Blaine Foss, 72 Palm Desert, Calif.

Timothy L. Gavle, 78 Rapid City

Mabel Hammerstrom, 90 Wall

Dean C. Niemann, 77 Hot Springs

Alma 'Onie' M. Norman, 93 New Underwood

Rodney A. Stumer, 66 Rapid City

LeRoy S. VanCleave, 52 Rapid City

John Wacek, 70 White River

Bertha Zweifel, 69 Wall

