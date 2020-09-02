 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lloyd L. Batchelder, 89 Papillion, Neb.

William J. Craft, 81 Black Hawk

John 'Johnny' P. Kari, 102 Sturgis

Joseph A. Lolley, 94 Hot Springs

Elaine Lonneman, 90 Sioux Falls

Anna 'Jean' McKee, 93 Sturgis

Dean W. Miller, 86 Sturgis

Roger L. Opp, 79 Rapid City

Paul L. Strain, 60 Sturgis

Betty J. Surring, 93 Rapid City

Alice Williams 84 Kadoka

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News