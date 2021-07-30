Carmen C. Aigner, 96 Rapid City
Raymond D. Boice, 62 Pawnee, Okla.
Anthony Bozzetti, 98 Rapid City
Alice Cann, 101 Rapid City
Mary L. Crain, 85 Spearfish
Jeff G. Crossland, 78 Rapid City
Dennis Dahlberg II, 57 Rapid City
Doris Harrington, 85 Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Richard B. Hexem, 79 Black Hawk
Arden 'Pete' Peterson, 87 Rapid City
Johnnie B. Raben, 71 Post, Texas
Luanne Russell, 68 Rapid City
Betty L. Schindler, 82 Rapid City
Donald Standing Bear Jr., 51 Rapid City
