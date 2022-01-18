Daniel Anderson, 37 Rapid City
Jerilyn Barrington, 79 Hot Springs
Dolores Hattie Curry, 88 Bethlehem, Pa.
Jon August Dahlke, 77 Rapid City
Suzanne Louise Fisher, 76 Rapid City
Shirley L. Freeman, 77 Rapid City
Earl Thurman Green II, 76 Rapid City
Roland Herman, 90 Hot Springs
Dr. Barry L. Jacobs Hot Springs
Colette M. Kuhfeld, 63 Rapid City
Kay Fern Lidgett Rapid City
E. Dennis Luce, 85 Rapid City
Dorothy McBride, 91 Hot Springs
Sarah Jane Mikulak, 82 Rapid City
Nancy Jean Peterson, 77 Sioux Falls
Wesley W. Railsback, 80 Sundance, Wyo.
Wesley M. Rick, 82 Box Elder
Mildred Josephine Schurger, 94 Rapid City
Steven Selberg, 60 Tulsa
Donald Selberg, 87 Sioux Falls
Jean Stauter, 89 Hill City
Sharon R. Thorson, 83 Rapid City
Arthur "Art" C. Trennepohl, 86 Rapid City
