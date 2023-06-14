Gary Andersen, 79 Spearfish
James Louis "Lou" Castor, 72 Sundance, Wyo.
Paul Henry Conley, 89 Rapid City
Robert Michael Daly Jr., 71 Salt Lake City, Utah
Raymond Lee Dixion, 82 Rapid City
Debra "Debbie" Grimshaw, 75 Rapid City
Deloris V. Holmgren Rapid City
Beverly J. (Neisent) Karlson, 84 Whitewood
Vickie Ann Kinney, 70 Sturgis
Thomas Joel Kushman, 69 Aberdeen
Eugene "Gene" Mikuska, 78 Hermosa
Eleanor Milberg, 92 Newell
Tanja Lee Murraine, 56 Rapid City
George E. Pongruber, 76 Spearfish
Jennifer L. Regan-Hamilton,48 Rapid City
Patti Ruml, 70 Rapid City
Henry "Hank" Martin Thompson, 86 Rapid City
Helen Ann (Bulloch) Wolff, 72 Corinth, Vermont
