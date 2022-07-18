Cheryl Baker, 88 Aberdeen
Joseph William Ball, 70 Sturgis
James L. Canfield, 66 Spearfish
Brice E. Clegg, 97 Rapid City
Judy L. Cochran, 70 Rapid City
Sharon Lee Fritz, 85 Rapid City
Kenneth Eugene Grothe, 83 Rapid City
Georgia Hawk, 91 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" E. Hayes, 94 Fresno, Calif.
Aaron Tracy Martin, 32 Denver, Colo.
Allen Charles Miller, 65 Sturgis
Samuel C. Paulson, 76 Rapid City
Gary A. Rasmusson, 72 Rapid City
Carol Stinson, 85 Rapid City
Donald Stroup, 85 Rapid City
Ronald L. Switzer, 64 Rapid City
