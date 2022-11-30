 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Reba Laverne Gardner, 89 Rapid City

Derek Allen Johnson, 40 Rapid City

James "Jim" Lundin, 82 Piedmont

Larry W. Mamula, 63 Rapid City

Waneta L. Ragels, 83 Rapid City

Brian Paul Snyder, 47 Burke

Victor "Vic" Wolf, 84 Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News