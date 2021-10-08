Ted M. Bryant, 62 Custer
Noreen J. Christensen, 91 Rapid City
Thomas O. Gibson, 82 Rapid City
Norma C. Lynde, 78 Rockerville
Loren D. Lyndoe, 65 Custer
Gregory McFarland, 84 Sturgis
Creta Minor, 102 Nisland
Marcile S. Pustejovsky, 94 Rapid City
Murel 'Gene' Ruther, 92 Hot Springs
Michael G. Skroch, 66 Torrington, Wyo.
James R. Swenson, 64 Canistota
Greg Thompson Rapid City
Ryan D. Von Holdt, 29 Rapid City
Charleen C. Wince, 84 Spearfish
Theresa A. Wood Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.