Norman Wade Bear Nose, 46 Minneapolis
Yvette Renee Beyer, 53 Rapid City
Mildred "Millie" A. Dressler, 77 Rapid City
Theodore "Ted" Gengler, 88 Caputa
Lawrence "Terry" Hunt, 76 Watertown
Lyle William O'Rourke, 86 Interior
Valerie "Val" Oldenberg, 41 Philip
Dean Pease, 70 Viola, Wisc.
Joe P. Schissel, 80 Rapid City
James L. Swain, 89 Cypress, Texas
