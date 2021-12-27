 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries

Norman Wade Bear Nose, 46 Minneapolis

Yvette Renee Beyer, 53 Rapid City

Mildred "Millie" A. Dressler, 77 Rapid City

Theodore "Ted" Gengler, 88 Caputa

Lawrence "Terry" Hunt, 76 Watertown

Lyle William O'Rourke, 86 Interior

Valerie "Val" Oldenberg, 41 Philip

Dean Pease, 70 Viola, Wisc.

Joe P. Schissel, 80 Rapid City

James L. Swain, 89 Cypress, Texas

