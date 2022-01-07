 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • Updated
  • 0

James E. Anderson, 88 Rapid City

LeRoy J. Beshara, 82 Belle Fourche

Kay Bloom, 80 Rapid City

Yvonne M. Bollwerk, 83 Rapid City

Doris Brodrick, 94 Rapid City

Kathryn L. "Kate" Chase, 95 Rapid City

Donald Eugene Harden, 74 Hot Springs

Marcia L. Houk, 80 Rapid City

Darlene Francis (Collins) McKee, 95 Deadwood

Thomas B. Piersol, 88 Keystone

Donald Schone, 75 Rapid City

Gerold "Jerry" Schuelke, 86 Hill City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News