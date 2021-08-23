Ruth Kruse Adams, 98 Sturgis
LaVonne Anderson, 72 Rapid City
Gary L. Engfer, 79 Box Elder
Everett 'Joe' Garner, 77 Rapid City
Rita Gossman, 93 Rapid City
Darwin Jensen, 84 Rapid City
Sheila Lerew, 70 Rapid City
Kenneth Miner, 85 Paxton
Lawrence Radtke, 94 Rapid City
Janice Red Willow, 72 Hisle
John Van Rooyen, 86 Philip
Jerry Wells, 66 Nisland
Beth Yuill, 95 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.