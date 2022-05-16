 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

John Duff Erickson, 89 Rapid City

Rev. Michael S. Hight, 68 Wall

Jean Alva Marie Kusser, 66 Sturgis

Goldie J. Prestjohn, 81 Black Hawk

Harriet Schmidt, 91 Rapid City

Marvin A. Schweigert, 69 Watonga, Okla.

Tyrel Leslie Tanner, 27 Edgemont

Marjorie Todd, 92 Rapid City

Vincent Edward Uranga, 31 Rapid City

Mary Louise (Theel) Weber, 85 Bridgewater

