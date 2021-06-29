 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy M. Feiler, 89 Spearfish

Michael Harmon Sr., 73 Rapid City

Gordon F. Higgins, 86 Spearfish

Lois L. Lindholm, 92 Buffalo

David E. Morgan, 81 Pringle

Donald Orel, 85 Rapid City

David N. Slaughter, 72 Mesa, Ariz.

Frankie Womack, 23 Grindstone

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News