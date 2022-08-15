Corinne M. Ausmann, 75 Rapid City
Lisa Marie Chaloupka, 58 Rapid City
Roberta "Bobbi" Lee Ellis, 73 Rapid City
Dennis L. Larive, 79 Omaha, Neb.
Shirley Leigh,79 Hot Springs
Lyle "Mister" Nichols, 65 Rapid City
Robert "Boots" Nichols, 58 Rapid City
Walter "Walt" Henry Oller, 92 Rapid City
Nadine (Kampfe) Pollard Denver, Colo.
Joe Marcello Saenz, 83 Rapid City
Perry Scarlett, Jr., 94 Rapid City
Ardith F. Swisher, 91 Rapid City
Ann Thomsen, 57 Bowdle
Clinton Walker, 62 Scottsbluff, Neb.
Dorothy Jean Wobig, 93 Rapid City
Howard R. Wright, 88 Belle Fourche
