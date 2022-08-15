 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corinne M. Ausmann, 75 Rapid City

Lisa Marie Chaloupka, 58 Rapid City

Roberta "Bobbi" Lee Ellis, 73 Rapid City

Dennis L. Larive, 79 Omaha, Neb.

Shirley Leigh,79 Hot Springs

Lyle "Mister" Nichols, 65 Rapid City

Robert "Boots" Nichols, 58 Rapid City

Walter "Walt" Henry Oller, 92 Rapid City

Nadine (Kampfe) Pollard Denver, Colo.

Joe Marcello Saenz, 83 Rapid City

Perry Scarlett, Jr., 94 Rapid City

Ardith F. Swisher, 91 Rapid City

Ann Thomsen, 57 Bowdle

Clinton Walker, 62 Scottsbluff, Neb.

Dorothy Jean Wobig, 93 Rapid City

Howard R. Wright, 88 Belle Fourche

