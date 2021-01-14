 Skip to main content
Judith L. Kirchgesler, 67 Rapid City

Greg A. Mauer, 72 Rapid City

Luverna Olson, 89 Rapid City

Gail Shot With Arrow, 36 Kyle

Sue Ann Smith, 73 Sturgis

Rita Smithburg, 76 Sundance, Wyo.

Vernon F. Traversie, 77 Rapid City

Danny Van Ekeren, 67 Rapid City

Odette Zwetzig, 76 Salt Lake City

