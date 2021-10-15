 Skip to main content
Terry Begeman, 68 Rapid City

Mason G. Boos, 25 Rapid City

Buck Carrico, 89 Quartzsite, Ariz.

Karen Rae Knapp, 74 Custer

Vonda McCarty-Zebroski, 55 Belle Fourche

Daniel M. Oliver Sr., 70 Box Elder

William Sayler, 60 Rapid City

William L. Severns, 77 Spearfish

Terry L. Thompson, 40 Rapid City

Doris Walters, 92 Meeker, Colo.

LeRoy Williams, 78 Rapid City

