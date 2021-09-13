 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries
Today's obituaries

Thomas M. Baker, 73 Rapid City

Kay Bretsch, 82 Rapid City

Ida Cass, 91 Rapid City

Lois Duhamel, 87 Rochester, Mich.

Carla M. Evans, 44 Rapid City

Shirley Garrigan, 95 Rapid City

Garvard A. Good Plume Jr., 65 Rapid City

Ronnell Grotzke, 68 Kadoka

Candice M. Hillard, 70 Hot Springs

Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins, 82 Rapid City

Geraldine Johnson, 98 Spearfish

Karolina Nible, 87 New Underwood

Ruby M. Shelhamer, 92 Rapid City

Richard Van Loan, New Underwood

Wenona Whitehorse, 43 Rapid City

Gordon E. Wicks, 94 Rapid City

