Thomas M. Baker, 73 Rapid City
Kay Bretsch, 82 Rapid City
Ida Cass, 91 Rapid City
Lois Duhamel, 87 Rochester, Mich.
Carla M. Evans, 44 Rapid City
Shirley Garrigan, 95 Rapid City
Garvard A. Good Plume Jr., 65 Rapid City
Ronnell Grotzke, 68 Kadoka
Candice M. Hillard, 70 Hot Springs
Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins, 82 Rapid City
Geraldine Johnson, 98 Spearfish
Karolina Nible, 87 New Underwood
Ruby M. Shelhamer, 92 Rapid City
Richard Van Loan, New Underwood
Wenona Whitehorse, 43 Rapid City
Gordon E. Wicks, 94 Rapid City
