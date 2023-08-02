Jeffrey Bau, 59 Rapid City
David Baxter, 73 Kadoka
Charles Dockter, 72 New Underwood
James P. Dulany, 90 Rapid City
Geoffrey Lomas, 74 Rapid City
William "Bill" Mintzlaff, 60 Hermosa
Norman R. Noftsger, 81 Rapid City
Alma O'Rourke, 99 Spearfish
Donald LaVerne Range, 95 Rapid City
Shane A. Van Cleave, 27 Oelrichs
