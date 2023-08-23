Brian Lee Benson, 58 Black Hawk
Presley Wayne Bettelyoun, 4 months Wanblee
Virginia Ann Borresen, 88 Rapid City
Paul A. Braut, 72 Deadwood
Karen Marie Carpenter, 64 Rapid City
Freddie Dean Ferguson, 84 Wasta
John W. "Jack" Gordon III, 92 Bismarck, N.D.
Raymond Harrison, 87 Martin
Erin "Leigh" Hensley, 41 Rapid City
James Allen Huss, 82 Rapid City
Cecil Marvin Jenkins, 83 Rapid City
Ray L. Krull Sheridan, Wyo.
Kathleen Anne Schacher Munyan, 87 Rapid City
Lawrence John "Larry" Parquet, 74 Rapid City
Karen Paulsen, 87 Rapid City
Donald Robert Perdue, 92 Rapid City
Marilyn Shipley, 81 Spearfish
Tony R. Smith, 61 Kalispell, Mont.
Loraine Stocklahsa, 78 Rapid City
Vaughn Javier Vargas, 37 Rapid City
Charles Alious Waldner, 82 Fort Meade
Kerry Dennis Wood, 70 Rapid City
Steven Ray Zera, 71 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.