Today's obituaries

Cheryl J. Baker, 88 Aberdeen

Edwin R. Bossman, 55 Rapid City

Theodore J. Bozanich, 84 Rapid City

Roberta "Bobbi" Lee Ellis, 73 Rapid City

Vern Kenneth Ellison, 91 Rapid City

Martin N. Hertel, 91 Sturgis

Bruce D. McArthur, 78 Sturgis

Georgiana (JoAnn) Frances McCormick, 89 Rapid City

Marjorie Jean O'Brien, 77 Hot Springs

Dr. Richard I. Porter, 85 Sioux Falls

Ellen Jane (Dunn) Waldner, 80 Rapid City

David R. Webb, 73 Rapid City

Nina Ramona Whalin, 93 Rapid City

