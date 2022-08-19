Cheryl J. Baker, 88 Aberdeen
Edwin R. Bossman, 55 Rapid City
Theodore J. Bozanich, 84 Rapid City
Roberta "Bobbi" Lee Ellis, 73 Rapid City
Vern Kenneth Ellison, 91 Rapid City
Martin N. Hertel, 91 Sturgis
Bruce D. McArthur, 78 Sturgis
Georgiana (JoAnn) Frances McCormick, 89 Rapid City
Marjorie Jean O'Brien, 77 Hot Springs
Dr. Richard I. Porter, 85 Sioux Falls
Ellen Jane (Dunn) Waldner, 80 Rapid City
David R. Webb, 73 Rapid City
Nina Ramona Whalin, 93 Rapid City
