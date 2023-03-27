Clayton Ivan Bakke, 95 Spearfish
Jeffrey Allan Barrett, 38 Rapid City
Monica M. Baumeister, 84 Pierre
Robert A. Burrill, 75 Rapid City
Gerald Collins, 79 Belle Fourche
Krayden Krause, 31 Mud Butte
Bill Lyle, 79 Wall
Christine O. Redlin, 101 Rapid City
Jeffrey Michael Schadow, 34 Rapid City
Brett Vanderbush, Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.