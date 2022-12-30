 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

William "Bill" Bishop, 69 Hanno, Japan

Duane Henry Boy, 76 Sturgis

Naomi L. (Wilkie) Canfield, 95 Rapid City

Charyn Doyle, 35 Sioux Falls

Alice Lorraine Groethe, 95 Rapid City

Jason Harding, 46 Canon City, Colo.

Donna Hiles, 93 Spearfish

Gayle Norman Jorgenson, 88 Rapid City

Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 Spearfish

Richard D. McNeil, 98 Rapid City

Scott Alan Meyer, 53 Lincoln, Neb.

Harry Dale Parkhurst, 86 Rapid City

Robert "Tobi" Rath, 32 Piedmont

Wesley L. Scholl, 95 Rapid City

Shirley Faye Struble, 80 Rapid City

Bruce Swartz, 67 Rapid City

Colette Michelle Theel, 62 Rapid City

Robert A. Warder, 85 Rapid City

