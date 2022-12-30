William "Bill" Bishop, 69 Hanno, Japan
Duane Henry Boy, 76 Sturgis
Naomi L. (Wilkie) Canfield, 95 Rapid City
Charyn Doyle, 35 Sioux Falls
Alice Lorraine Groethe, 95 Rapid City
Jason Harding, 46 Canon City, Colo.
Donna Hiles, 93 Spearfish
Gayle Norman Jorgenson, 88 Rapid City
Roger Allen Kleinsasser, 69 Spearfish
Richard D. McNeil, 98 Rapid City
Scott Alan Meyer, 53 Lincoln, Neb.
Harry Dale Parkhurst, 86 Rapid City
Robert "Tobi" Rath, 32 Piedmont
Wesley L. Scholl, 95 Rapid City
Shirley Faye Struble, 80 Rapid City
Bruce Swartz, 67 Rapid City
Colette Michelle Theel, 62 Rapid City
Robert A. Warder, 85 Rapid City
