Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne R. Anderson, 92 Rapid City

Tamara 'Tami' Barker, 92 Sturgis

Marie Gartner, 92 Kadoka

Nels C. Johnson, 91 Rapid City

Barry G. LeBeau, 69 Pierre

June Lusher, 64 Spearfish

Charles E. Pennel, 90 Custer

Leslie Roselles, 73 Lead

Marian Schleve, 105 Rapid City

Claudia A. Scovel, 80 Rapid City

Manuel R. Sosa Domenech, 92 Puerto Rico

Frances Terkildsen, 83 Kadoka

Joseph L. Trueblood, 63 Pine Ridge

Devonna Vitalis, 52 Pine Ridge

Courtney White Thunder, 37 Wanblee

James R. Williams, 99 Rapid City

James Wilson III, 88 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News