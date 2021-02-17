Eric F. Backens, 74 Rapid City
Peter Buchholz Jr., 71 Pierre
William Chief Bear, 57 Hisle
Ronald Duwenhoegger, 66 Rapid City
Elizabeth L. Garnette, 79 Davenport, Iowa
Kathelene Jaragoske, 71 Las Vegas, Nev.
Carmen S. Jensen, 53 Oglala
Florence Lutz, 91 Sturgis
Stanley G. Peterson, 89 Rapid City
Maxine Smith, 95 Owanka
Thomas Thesing, 35 Rapid City
Timothy W. White, 61 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.