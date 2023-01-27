Thomas Christensen, 73 Fort Pierre
Gene H. Deck, 83 Rapid City
Mildred L. Frohman, 91 Hot Springs
Robyn Jensen, 72 Carthage
Steven J. Ketel, 57 Olathe, Kan.
Vernon Jerome Meyer, 88 Sturgis
Frances Marie Olson, 91 Rapid City
Fred Peters, 90 Kadoka
Lars Wager, 54 Box Elder
