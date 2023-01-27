 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Thomas Christensen, 73 Fort Pierre

Gene H. Deck, 83 Rapid City

Mildred L. Frohman, 91 Hot Springs

Robyn Jensen, 72 Carthage

Steven J. Ketel, 57 Olathe, Kan.

Vernon Jerome Meyer, 88 Sturgis

Frances Marie Olson, 91 Rapid City

Fred Peters, 90 Kadoka

Lars Wager, 54 Box Elder

