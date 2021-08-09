 Skip to main content
Merle Bach, 83 Rapid City

David D. Coppess, 83 Custer

Erna A. Dietrich, 94 Spearfish

Donna L. Egan, 86 Strugis

Herberta J. Gossel, 89 Hot Springs

Fred L. Gossman, 97 Rapid City

James "Jimmy" Klinefelter, 80 Rapid City

Leon F. Little Killer, 52 Wanblee

Wilbur Red Elk, 31 Rapid City

Leroy C. Shot With Two Arrows Jr., 55 Denver, Colo.

James E. "Jim" Slaughter, 90 Rapid City

Kenneth W. Steever, 68 Box Elder

Anthony F. White Eyes, 60 Porcupine

Richard D. Wright, 99 Piedmont

