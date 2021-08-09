Merle Bach, 83 Rapid City
David D. Coppess, 83 Custer
Erna A. Dietrich, 94 Spearfish
Donna L. Egan, 86 Strugis
Herberta J. Gossel, 89 Hot Springs
Fred L. Gossman, 97 Rapid City
James "Jimmy" Klinefelter, 80 Rapid City
Leon F. Little Killer, 52 Wanblee
Wilbur Red Elk, 31 Rapid City
Leroy C. Shot With Two Arrows Jr., 55 Denver, Colo.
James E. "Jim" Slaughter, 90 Rapid City
Kenneth W. Steever, 68 Box Elder
Anthony F. White Eyes, 60 Porcupine
Richard D. Wright, 99 Piedmont
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.