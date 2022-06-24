Patricia (Pat) Lou (Tobias) Basham, 89 Rapid City
Marie Renee Berry, 43 Rapid City
Leona Ida (Bear Robe) Broken Nose, 79 Oglala
Ethel Deckert, 92 Rapid City
Randall Lynn Erickson, 74 Rapid City
John J. Etienne, 74 Dubuque, Iowa
Wayne N. Gamroth, 74 Black Hawk
Sherilyn Elaine (Sheri "Beary") Lane Rapid City
Bobby F. Lewis, 83 Rapid City
Vincent Francis Mahoney, 69 Spearfish
Kevin A. McKinstry, 37 Rapid City
Elizabeth Jean (Seitz) Pauley, 93 Rapid City
Jonathan C. Peterson, 32 Rapid City
Marvin Martin Sayler, 90 Rapid City
Shirley A. Schlottman, 90 Rapid City
Mary Stein, 79 Long Prairie
Dr. Harry L. Swain, III, 87 Hot Springs
Cynthia (Stangle) White Rapid City
