James Richard Anderson, 75 Rapid City
Sandy Cleveringa, 62 Deadwood
Paul Henry Conley, 89 Rapid City
David Francis Deeny, 76 Rapid City
Jeffrey Dale Dodge Lincoln, Neb.
Eleanor Edelman, 90 Rapid City
Marilyn Holbrook, 86 Belle Fourche
Eugene Warren Huskey, Jr., 72 Denver, Colo.
Austin Jewett, 18 Belle Fourche
Eleanor Milberg, 92 Newell
James "Jim" Morris, 85 Rapid City
Phyllis Ann Pachowicz, 77 Henderson, Texas
Roselyn "Rosie" Ridley, 93 Spearfish
Walter Saubers, 92 Sturgis
Priscilla Marian Schmidt, 81 Rapid City
Shirley F. Struble, 80 Rapid City
Lorraine Ann Thompson, 69 Rapid City
