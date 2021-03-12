Calvin Bisgaard, 93 Rapid City
Gail L. Engler, 70 Deadwood
Charles 'Ken' Essary, 66 Rapid City
Melissa Ginsberg-Lawler, 58 Rapid City
Elry C. Hoefs, 94 Rapid City
Robert 'Bob' Jones, 91 Rapid City
Charles 'Chuck' Leddy, 78 San Angelo, Texas
John 'Jack' Moore, 81 Rapid City
Barbara J. Muth, 71 Rapid City
Louetta J. Olson, 67 Rapid City
Vivian F. Sjodin, 74 Rapid City
Don West, 86 Belle Fourche
Merle White, 85 Rapid City
