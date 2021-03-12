 Skip to main content
Calvin Bisgaard, 93 Rapid City

Gail L. Engler, 70 Deadwood

Charles 'Ken' Essary, 66 Rapid City

Melissa Ginsberg-Lawler, 58 Rapid City

Elry C. Hoefs, 94 Rapid City

Robert 'Bob' Jones, 91 Rapid City

Charles 'Chuck' Leddy, 78 San Angelo, Texas

John 'Jack' Moore, 81 Rapid City

Barbara J. Muth, 71 Rapid City

Louetta J. Olson, 67 Rapid City

Vivian F. Sjodin, 74 Rapid City

Don West, 86 Belle Fourche

Merle White, 85 Rapid City

