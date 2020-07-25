Today's obituaries
Robin D. Bult, 58 Box Elder

Edith Champion, 93 Rapid City

O. Kirk Ehlers, 90 Sioux Falls

Mona Y. Gardner, 83 Keystone

Rocke S. Grace, 68 Rapid City

Kay V. Hofmann, 86 Rapid City

Emily H. Jennings, 91 Spearfish

Toni L. Jimenez, 38 Lubbock, Texas

Eileen D. Jones, 96 Spearfish

Kevin Maret, 57 Rapid City

Peggy Nauman, 91 Gettysburg

Cruzito Perez, 17 Rapid City

Ernest D. Sundstrom, 90 Athens, Ga.

Van Vermillion, 72 Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Marilyn K. Warvi, 78 Rapid City

Bryan L. Watts, 50 Casper, Wyo.

Geraldine Yellow Horse, 87 Rapid City

