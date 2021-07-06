 Skip to main content
Patricia Chastain, 85 Belle Fourche

Myrtle N. Eich, 87 Rapid City

Clyde E. Elwood, 67 Rapid City

Gerti Janss, 87 Phoenix, Ariz.

Genevie Liffengren, 88 Rapid City

Kay Linch, 66 Belle Fourche

Anna E. Parkinson, 91 Rapid City

Steve Payne, 75 Eagle Butte

Peggy Red Leaf, 74 Rapid City

Anne E. Riehl, 96 Rapid City

