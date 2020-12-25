Helen B. Amundson, 98 Rapid City
James H. Becker, 86 Rapid City
Jan M. Bielmaier, 61 Wall
Seth Blackbear, 64 Wanblee
Betty J. Brusseau, 88 Erie, Colo.
Rickey L. Darrow, 70 Rapid City
Vivian M. Grover, 109 Rapid City
Eunice I. Hanson, 91 Rapid City
Jay Hogan, 86 Rapid City
Josephine B. Howard, 106 Rapid City
Phillip G. Noble, 91 Rapid City
Charlotte Rouillard, 73 Kyle
Lucille E. Salvas, 83 Canton
Rhonda Weaver, 67 Rapid City
