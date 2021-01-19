 Skip to main content
Everett 'Chris' Christianson Jr., 90 Rapid City

Charlotte C. Colson, 89 Winner

Dennis Eisnach, 85 Pierre

Barbara J. Ellefson, 70 Rapid City

Michael Fitzgerald, 73 Hawthorne, Nev.

Larry D. Foos, 75 Reva

Dawne Kovarik, 81 Rapid City

Joshua W. Langley, 46 Rapid City

Timothy L. Nicholson, 60 Rapid City

Francis 'Bud' Olson, 92 Rapid City

Alice Peter, 80 Rapid City

Vernon Rozema, 68 Hot Springs

Rodney Schnee, 66 Kadoka

Brent L. Van Boening, 63 Rapid City

Nancy Winn, 84 Summerset

