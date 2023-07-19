Laurel Ann Blakley, 85 Rapid City
Robert Harold Corkle, 95 Rapid City
Gene Daniel, 91 Philip
Tom Foley, 90 Philip
Mary Carlin Hade, 100 Rapid City
Sheryl Hendricks, 85 Rapid City
Gladys Kuchenbecker, 97 Philip
Albertine "Tina" Kudlock, 83 Rapid City
Marjorie Patterson, 94 Rapid City
Ronald Schmidt, 86 Rapid City
Orrine Marie Sisley, 98 Rapid City
Russell Spinsby, 72 Midland
