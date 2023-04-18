Fred R. Ager, 81 Belle Fourche
Harvey R. Bland, 77 Custer
Joanne A. Mentele Christofferson, 80 Black Hawk
Shirley Rose Garnette, 76 Rapid City
Clifford LeRoy Kenoyer, 90 Sturgis
Wayne C. Moonney, 75 Rapid City
Marjorie Park, 94 Lead
Magdalene (Maggie) Pribyl, 99 Rapid City
LeRoy D. Schumacher, 86 Rapid City
Brad Stone, 54 Kadoka
Lynn Pier Thomas, 81 Las Cruces, N.M.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.