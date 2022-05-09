 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Carlton "Carn" Blume, 80 Hot Springs

William "Bill" Edward Carr, 79 Rapid City

Linda Kay Frazier, 71 Rapid City

Doris May (Erikson) Fuhrer, 70 Ankeny, Iowa

Arlene Gunther, 88 Pensacola, Fla.

Angie Hinker, 47 Beulah

Dale Arthur Jensen, 90 Rapid City

Zeelina Kruger Rapid City

Brenda Sue Lynde, 56 Rockerville

Kenneth Lloyd Nelson, 93 Rapid City

Catherine Marie Schuster, 94 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News