 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Claude D. Buckmaster, 86 Deadwood

George Iversen, 89 Murdo

Nancy Iversen, 85 Pierre

Glenn L. Jorgenson, 91 Sioux Falls

Robert 'Ski' Kaliszewski, 72 Custer

David E. Lust, 53 Rapid City

John D. Martinez, 72 Chadron, Neb.

Mae Niedermyer, 105 Hot Springs

Duane Paulson, 57 Lemmon

Victor Standing Soldier, 75 Rapid City

Patricia Webster, 79 Deadwood

Jeff A. Wendland, 31 Gillette, Wyo.

Donald H. Wietgrefe, 84 Fruitdale

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News