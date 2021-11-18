 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries

Duane Berke, 79 Rapid City

Terri DeSersa, 55 Denver

Sharon R. Dyer, 71 Scottsdale, Ariz.

Dr. Richard J. Gowen, 86 Rapid City

Thomas J. Henaghan, 72 Gillette, Wyo.

Donald R. Hensley, 74 Rapid City

John Janis, 51 Garretson

Elaine M. Ray, 90 Rapid City

Harold E. Zundel, 97 Rapid City

