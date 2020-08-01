You have permission to edit this article.
Timothy D. Deal, 61 Box Elder

Godfrey Engel III, 73 Rapid City

George W. Ferebee, 80 Rapid City

Richard Hauk, 68 Wall

Dale Hurtig, 65 Rapid City

Leo M. Kalvels, 65 Hot Springs

Beverly Mueller, 25 Rapid City

Harold E. Severson, 94 Hot Springs

Paul L. Speed, 74 Union Center

Hobart Spotted Bear, 77 Wounded Knee

Carolyn S. Sterling, 81 Rapid City

Larry P. White, 60 Rapid City

Darline R. Yeoman, 89 Rockport, Texas

