 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gerald 'Jerry' Apa, 80 Lead

Minnie M. Binger, 93 Sturgis

Dan A. Carlson, 66 Rapid City

Vivian E. Gilles, 72 Rapid City

Galen A. Janis, 53 Kyle

Florence Kallemeyn, 94 Rapid City

Jennie Munoz, 43 Washington, D.C.

Duane Nickel, 66 Rapid City

Fern L. O'Connor, 90 Sturgis

Dale E. Schumuck, 73 Rapid City

Frankie J. Shultz, 87 Rapid City

Barbara J. Stene, 68 Rapid City

Gary A. Swanson, 79 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News