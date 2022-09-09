John Kenneth Allender, 89 Newcastle, Wyo.
Jerry W. Anderson, 75 Rapid City
Rita Louise Anfinson, 76 Rapid City
Daniel Paul Arguello, 70 Rapid City
Zola Crago (nee Kelly), 93 Spearfish
Kenneth Owen Davis, 70 Rapid City
Mary Ann Eaton, 100 Rapid City
Patricia Marie Hansen, 78 Rapid City
Dennis P. Landguth, 76 Rapid City
Margery Ann Orem, 87 Powell, Ohio
Melanie Anne Ross, 58 Piedmont
Connie Sellers (Kinion), 87 Rapid City
Richard G. Serino, 88 Custer
Timothy "Tim" D. Uhrig, 73 Rapid City
