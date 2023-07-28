Wesley Behm, 85 Hill City
Jason Schaffer Brodin,37 Rapid City
Jerry W. Calvert, 80 Bozeman, Mont.
Leona Annette Carney, 56 Rapid City
Dona M. Cheney,96 Rapid City
Chandler David Darling, 27 Summerset
Joyce Adeline Fossum, 89 Rapid City
Dennis L. Green, 80 Rapid City
Richard "Rick" John Jarvis, 70 Rapid City
Gerald "Jerry" Koch, 94 Rapid City
Judd A. Lanfear, 81 Wall
Nancy Andrews Meiers, 91 Rapid City
Dale Pettyjohn, 90 Bushnell
Ronald Thomas Powers, 86 Hemet, Calif.
Evelyn "Evie" Sorensen, 95 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Charles Yirka, 90 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.