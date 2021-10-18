Ed Deibert, 81 Fargo, N.D.
J. Marilyn Gronlund, 92 Rapid City
Dennis G. Hettich Sr., 74 Rapid City
Harry A. Hirchert. 97 Piedmont
Joyce M. Kirk, 63 Rapid City
Karen Rae Knapp, 74 Custer
JoAnn K. Leonard, 83 Rapid City
Joyce N. McKnight, 79 Hot Springs
Allen B. Neal, 80 Rapid City
Janece Rieman, 92 Rapid City
Jennifer E. Schlacht, 43 Black Hawk
Alberta 'Bert' L. Schneider, 95 Rapid City
Maxine Schoenhard, 98 Rapid City
Rick Waldo, 71 Spearfish
James C. Walton Jr., 73 Rapid City
