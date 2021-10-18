 Skip to main content
Ed Deibert, 81 Fargo, N.D.

J. Marilyn Gronlund, 92 Rapid City

Dennis G. Hettich Sr., 74 Rapid City

Harry A. Hirchert. 97 Piedmont

Joyce M. Kirk, 63 Rapid City

Karen Rae Knapp, 74 Custer

JoAnn K. Leonard, 83 Rapid City

Joyce N. McKnight, 79 Hot Springs

Allen B. Neal, 80 Rapid City

Janece Rieman, 92 Rapid City

Jennifer E. Schlacht, 43 Black Hawk

Alberta 'Bert' L. Schneider, 95 Rapid City

Maxine Schoenhard, 98 Rapid City

Rick Waldo, 71 Spearfish

James C. Walton Jr., 73 Rapid City

