 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Frank O. Anderson, 96 Wall

Kerry Arledge, 61 Hermosa

Lee Bendickson, 72 Rapid City

Marietta J. Brodksy, 97 Rapid City

Audrey Hamm, 85 Rapid City

Jay E. Hendrickson, 99 Hill City

Harvey V. Herrman, 94 Rapid City

David F. Hofer, 96 Brookings

Sister Marmion Howe, 100 Rapid City

Ann Pullman Lee, 99 Rapid City

Duane Ohlrogge, 88 Lake Norden

Margaret P. Olson, 96 Rapid City

Glenn E. Plumb, 88 Winter Park, Fla.

Javaius Porter, 1 Rapid City

Betty M. Reznicek, 87 Rapid City

Vicki Dibble Samoray, 71 Helena, Mont.

Roderick J. Stephens, 67 Salem

Larry W. Weeks, 76 Spearfish

Dee Armstrong Whetsel, 67 Louiseville, Colo.

Grey D. Wolf, 1 day Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News