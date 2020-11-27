Frank O. Anderson, 96 Wall
Kerry Arledge, 61 Hermosa
Lee Bendickson, 72 Rapid City
Marietta J. Brodksy, 97 Rapid City
Audrey Hamm, 85 Rapid City
Jay E. Hendrickson, 99 Hill City
Harvey V. Herrman, 94 Rapid City
David F. Hofer, 96 Brookings
Sister Marmion Howe, 100 Rapid City
Ann Pullman Lee, 99 Rapid City
Duane Ohlrogge, 88 Lake Norden
Margaret P. Olson, 96 Rapid City
Glenn E. Plumb, 88 Winter Park, Fla.
Javaius Porter, 1 Rapid City
Betty M. Reznicek, 87 Rapid City
Vicki Dibble Samoray, 71 Helena, Mont.
Roderick J. Stephens, 67 Salem
Larry W. Weeks, 76 Spearfish
Dee Armstrong Whetsel, 67 Louiseville, Colo.
Grey D. Wolf, 1 day Rapid City
