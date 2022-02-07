 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Kent Allen Berck, 88 Rapid City

Kathleen Ann Dupree, 72 Rapid City

Maxine Brunet Grady, 103 Portola Valley, Calif.

Ed C. Helmer, 87 Belle Fourche

Marcella "Marci" Rose Howe, 75 Rapid City

Ruby Irene (Lahm) Iszler, 72 Rapid City

Janet Abel Johnson, 83 Ironwood, Mich.

Jim H. Kolkman, 81 Rapid City

Margaret Olic, 88 Rapid City

Linda Kay Randolph, 57 Rapid City

Lucie Ronfeldt, 85 Rapid City

Todd Taylor, 53 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News