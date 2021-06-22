Linda M. Berendse, 71 Rapid City
Phyllis J. Brewer, 78 Pine Ridge
Albert Daniels II, 85 Rapid City
Elizabeth A. Davey, 81 Rapid City
Robin B. Geske, 60 Rapid City
Paul Goldhammer, 86 Wall
Gloria Hansen, 70 Philip
Darlene M. Huettl, 80 Goodyear, Ariz.
Jeffrey P. Maks, 61 Rapid City
Wayne 'Bingo' Piebenga, 84 Rapid City
Larry D. Richmond, 64 Rapid City
Aaron A. Thayer, 34 Spooner, Wis.
Ronald M. Walker, 84 Sturgis
