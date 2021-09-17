James E. Alexander, 79 Hot Springs
Gene Bassett, 90 Belle Fourche
Michael D. Boll, 65 Rapid City
Ella Mae Dalton, 90 Rapid City
Craig A. DeBoer, 65 Oral
Edward L. Hellman, 86 Rapid City
Mary B. Jackson, 69 Rapid City
Alfred L. Kasper, 87 Belle Fourche
Miranda Rae Miller, 33 Biloxi, Miss.
Wallace 'Bud' Pond, 91 Rapid City
Cindy Ann Schlueter, 65 Rapid City
Gordon L. Scofield, 95 Rapid City
Nancy Seger, 82 Rapid City
Douglas E. Vallis, 71 Rapid City
Edith Weber, 90 Rapid City
Gordon Wicks, 94 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.