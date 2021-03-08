Bonita Bear Eagle, 64 Lincoln, Neb.
James Carlson, 52 Kadoka
Charles W. Castle, 82 Rapid City
Rebecca A. Conca, 56 Hermosa
Ace Kary, 68 Norris
Frederick L. Ledwell, 65 Brandon
Evelyn McCaskell, 86 Rapid City
Jack W. Moore, 81 Rapid City
Kirk J. Murphy, 59 Rapid City
Leola Schieke, 99 Lead
Marilyn "Dee' Storjohann, 82 Spearfish
Darmalee Tail, 46 Porcupine
