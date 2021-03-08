 Skip to main content
Bonita Bear Eagle, 64 Lincoln, Neb.

James Carlson, 52 Kadoka

Charles W. Castle, 82 Rapid City

Rebecca A. Conca, 56 Hermosa

Ace Kary, 68 Norris

Frederick L. Ledwell, 65 Brandon

Evelyn McCaskell, 86 Rapid City

Jack W. Moore, 81 Rapid City

Kirk J. Murphy, 59 Rapid City

Leola Schieke, 99 Lead

Marilyn "Dee' Storjohann, 82 Spearfish

Darmalee Tail, 46 Porcupine

