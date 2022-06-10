 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Thomas J. Davey, 83 Rapid City

Margaret Jumping Eagle, 75 Porcupine

Thomas Edwin Lowther, 70 Buckeye, Ariz.

Donald Selberg, 87 Rapid City

Evelyn "Ev" Straight, 96 Rapid City

James Richard (Jim) Tatge, 68 Nemo

Thomas Geoffry Terry, 70 Rapid City

Marjorie Todd, 92 Rapid City

