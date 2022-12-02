 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Larry Dean Burditt, 80 Rapid City

Christa Helene Cooper, 95 Rapid City

James Erickson Sammamish, Wash.

Barbara Grundstrom, 79 Rapid City

Alber Xavier Janis, 87 Rapid City

Raymond Kester, 68 Rapid City

Frances Lee Knodel, 86 Box Elder

Sister Jane Frances Mullaney, OSB, 102 Rapid City

Joyce L. Shacklett, 85 Loveland, Colo.

Edyth R. Warne, 100 Rapid City

